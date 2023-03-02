Zendaya Coleman is a record breaker, making history with every new deal in the industry. Another milestone she has crossed with her recent deal with HBO is making her one of the highest-paid actresses in the history of Television. She is also the youngest to land such a huge deal. The 26 years old is making us believe that nothing is impossible when you are dedicated.

As per the latest reports, the Emmy award-winning actress cracked a deal with HBO where she demanded a whopping 1 million per episode for her latest show, Euphoria season 3. The earlier two seasons of the show became a blockbuster hit, and the audience loved the show. In addition, fans are eagerly waiting for the next season.

As per a Times Now report, “A bunch of stars has cracked $1 million per episode, especially on limited series (Michael Keaton on Hulu’s Dopesick, Elisabeth Moss on Apple’s Shining Girls) or even ongoing series (Jason Sudeikis on Ted Lasso, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren on 1923; Chris Pratt on The Terminal List), and especially when producing fees are factored in. I’m told Zendaya just closed a big re-negotiation on HBO’s Euphoria that likely puts her close to that club.”

Earlier, Zendaya turned heads on the red carpet of the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 in a pink Valentino tail gown embellished with silk rose. Her fashion sense often becomes the talk of the town. Euphoria is a show where an American teenager deals with issues of sex, drug, and violence.

