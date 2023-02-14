Jennie, a member of BLACKPINK, was born on January 16, 1996, and after spending five years there studying, she returned to South Korea in 2010. In August 2016, she became the first member of BLACKPINK to sign with YG Entertainment, becoming a part of the group. Jennie debuts as a solo artist in November 2018 with the song Solo. Billboard included the music on the Gaon Digital Chart and the World Digital Songs chart because it was such a big hit.

Several songs, like G-“Black” Dragon’s and Lee Hi’s “Special,” have her as a featured performer.

A South Korean fashion star, Jennie is well known for her sense of style.

Additionally, she contributed to the writing and production of several Blackpink songs, notably “Solo,” which she co-wrote and co-produced.

Jennie has demonstrated her language abilities in various contexts, including many conversations.

She has additionally made appearances on several variety programs, such as “Weekly Idol” and “King of Masked Singer.”

Fans frequently refer to Jennie and Lisa as the “Jendeuk” couple because they have a good friendship and are both members of the Blackpink group.

Among the numerous intriguing details concerning Jennie, these are just a few. She continues to enthral fans with her music and performing skills as one of the four members of Blackpink, and she has been a crucial contributor to the group’s success. It doesn’t matter if you like Blackpink, Jennie, or K-pop in general; it is undeniable that Jennie is a skilled and likeable performer who has significantly impacted the music industry.

