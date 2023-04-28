ADVERTISEMENT
Blackpink Rose’s co-ord fashion staples are quintessential, see pics

Blackpink Rose holds a grand fashion quotient, and here’s when she stunned in some of the best co-ord sets

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
28 Apr,2023 00:30:41
Blackpink Rose has also been making waves in the street style scene with her off-duty looks. From oversized sweaters to vintage denim, she effortlessly blends casual and chic to create unique looks that reflect her personality. Blackpink’s Rose is not only a powerhouse performer, but also a fashion icon in the making. Her unique sense of style and fearless attitude are an inspiration to fashion lovers everywhere, and we can’t wait to witness what she has in store for us next.

Owing to that, here we have shared Rose’s most stunning looks in stylish co-ords, check out below-

In Pastel Pink

Here’s when Blackpink Rose stunned in a pastel pink co-Ord set. She can be seen in a stylish pink crop top that she teamed with mini pink skirt. The actress completed the look with her sleek blonde hair and minimal dewy makeup look. Posing all with sheer hotness and swag in the pictures, Rose gave off nothing but goals.

Blackpink Rose’s co-ord fashion staples are quintessential, see pics 801186

Blackpink Rose’s co-ord fashion staples are quintessential, see pics 801187

Blackpink Rose’s co-ord fashion staples are quintessential, see pics 801191

Stylish chocolate brown co-Ords

Here’s when Blackpink Rose stunned in her chocolate beige co-ord set. The outfit featured some amazing black print features. She completed the look with her sleek straight blonde ponytail. Her makeup looked on point, as she teamed it off with minimal eye makeup look and nude lips. She rounded it off with a pair of white boots.

Blackpink Rose’s co-ord fashion staples are quintessential, see pics 801192

Yellow checkered co-Ords

When Rose stunned in a yellow checkered co-Ord set. The top featured a high neck collar with a v neckline. The mini skirt looked adorable. She completed the look with her sleek mid-parted blonde hairdo.

Blackpink Rose’s co-ord fashion staples are quintessential, see pics 801195

Blackpink Rose’s co-ord fashion staples are quintessential, see pics 801196

Blackpink Rose’s co-ord fashion staples are quintessential, see pics 801197

Blackpink Rose’s co-ord fashion staples are quintessential, see pics 801198

Blackpink Rose’s co-ord fashion staples are quintessential, see pics 801199

Blackpink Rose’s co-ord fashion staples are quintessential, see pics 801200

Stunning in blue

Here’s when Rose looked all grand in her blue checkered co-ord set. She teamed it off with dewy minimal makeup, blonde hair and a pair of strappy black heels.

Check out-

Blackpink Rose’s co-ord fashion staples are quintessential, see pics 801201

Blackpink Rose’s co-ord fashion staples are quintessential, see pics 801202

Blackpink Rose’s co-ord fashion staples are quintessential, see pics 801203

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

