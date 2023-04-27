Blackpink Rose is the boss in black, see pics

Black remains invincible when it comes to fashion. And here's how Blackpink Rose is proving the same

Blackpink’s Rose is turning heads with her latest fashion choices, and her black outfits are no exception. The K-pop star has been spotted looking absolutely stunning in a variety of sleek and stylish black ensembles, leaving fans in awe of her impeccable taste. She has always brought in a minimalist approach when it comes to her style and fashion. Owing to that, here we have shared her pictures down beneath, where we can see her all stunning in sheer black adorn.

Rose keeps the bossy vibe on point in black

In the pictures, that Rose shared on her social media handle, we can see her all gorgeous in her black adorn. She can be seen wearing a sheer black crop top. She teamed the cutout sleeveless crop top with a stylish black pencil skirt. The actress rounded it off with a mid-parted sleek rose blonde hairdo. For makeup, Rose completed the look with her sleek eyebrows, dewy soft eyes and nude lips. She rounded it off with black rockstar shades and a stylish black handbag.

She went on to share a photodump series as she attended an event in the outfit. Check out the pictures below-

Fans Reaction

It’s a given that Rose has a huge fanbase all across the world. And never goes a day that she doesn’t get poured with love. And with this beautiful set of pictures, the actress gave off nothing but goals. Check out below-

One wrote, “I’m madly in love with her. Every time I make sure that I want her to leave the company and the group. I think it would be better for her. Dear Rosie, we will accept and support any choice you make, but please, when making a decision, think only about yourself, about your well-being. I wish you success in your solo career and a happy life.”

Another wrote, “bestttt girl 🫶🫶♥️♥️♥️♥️weee love youu rosé”