Get ready again to be swept away into the world of the Chola empire with Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan 2, which is set to hit theaters very soon! To increase the anticipation, the film’s incredibly talented music composer, AR Rahman, has just dropped the Ponniyin Selvan Anthem. Sung by Rahman himself and Nabyla in Tamil, and Arijit Singh and Benny Dayal in Hindi, the song is a powerful tribute to the grandeur of the Chola dynasty. The music video features Rahman in his element, performing the song while seated on a majestic throne, and is accompanied by tantalizing glimpses of the movie.

The Trailer

The recently released trailer of Ponniyin Selvan 2 showcases Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the role of Nandini, who is seen making aggressive moves to bring an end to Vikram’s character Adithya Karikalan and the Chola empire. Meanwhile, Jayam Ravi’s titular character can be seen preparing to mount a strong defense by putting together an army to safeguard his kingdom. The trailer ends on a thrilling note, as Nandini and Vikram (former lovers) stare each other down with swords drawn, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

The upcoming release of Ponniyin Selvan 2 is set to uncover the enigma surrounding the savior of Arunmozhi Varman. In the first part of the movie, this figure was referred to as the Oomai Rani, a perplexing character with a striking resemblance to Nandini.

About Ponniyin Selvan 1

Upon its release on September 30, 2021, Ponniyin Selvan 1 received a massive response from audiences across multiple languages. The film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s classic five-part novel of the same name and features a star-studded ensemble cast, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Karthi, and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Now, the highly anticipated sequel, Ponniyin Selvan 2, is all set to hit theaters on April 28, and fans can’t wait to see what’s in store for them!