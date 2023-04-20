The historic Coachella 2023 performance of BLACKPINK, the first-ever female K-pop act to headline the event, left BLINKs electrified. The quartet’s setlist on April 15, 2023, lasted almost two hours and featured a mix of group and solo performances. As a result, the audience saw a dynamic show, with the group seamlessly transitioning from individual acts to group numbers. BLACKPINK’s performance at Coachella 2023 was a remarkable night that left a lasting impression on fans.

Owing to that, the group’s leading member Rose has now shared some unseen pictures from the concert, leaving her fans on Instagram all enticed and swooned.

Blackpink Rose shares unseen pictures from Coachella 2023

Blackpink Rose took to her Instagram handle to share a picture series from Coachella 2023. The star can be seen in her best mood ever. In the pictures, we can see Rose wearing a stylish black crop top that she teamed with a black mini skirt. The starlet completed the look with a stylish black leather jacket. She rounded it off with her sleek blonde hair, dewy soft eyes and nude pink lips. She shared videos and other pictures from the concert while the team performed like rockstars on stage.

Sharing the photodump on her social media handle, Blackpink Rose wrote, “PPIINKKCHELLAA 23 How crazy it is to headline Coachella this year. What a ride. Thank you Blinks. Grateful for @blackpinkofficial. This was so much fun 🎀 see u again in a few days.”

Have a look-

About Blackpink

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group consisting of four members: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group was formed by YG Entertainment in 2016 and quickly rose to international fame with its catchy music, stylish fashion, and captivating performances.