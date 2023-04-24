ADVERTISEMENT
Blackpink Rose makes China Chow's sister Asia all proud, know why

Asia Chow gives a shoutout to Blackpink member Rose; check out the video below.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
24 Apr,2023 22:33:59
Blackpink Rose made China Chow’s gorgeous sister Asia all proud. The latter, who attended, Blackpink’s recent concert, shared a video where we can visibly see Rose performing on stage. Sharing the same, Asia gave a major shoutout to the pioneering member of Blackpink. Scroll down beneath to see what’s happening-

China Chow’s sister Asia gives a shoutout to Blackpink Rose.

Asia Chow took to her Instagram stories to share a video, where we can see Blackpink Rose performing live on stage. Sharing the video, Asia Chow wrote, “We are so proud of Blackpink and Rose” She then tagged Rose’s official Instagram handle.

Later the Blackpink member shared the video on her Instagram stories, acknowledging the love she got from Asia. Check out below-

Blackpink Rose

Blackpink Rose, whose real name is Roseanne Park, is a South Korean singer and dancer. She is a member of the popular K-Pop group, Blackpink, which has gained worldwide fame for its catchy songs, impressive choreography, and stunning visuals.

Rose was born in New Zealand and grew up in Australia before moving to South Korea to pursue her dreams of becoming a singer. She auditioned for YG Entertainment, one of the top entertainment companies in South Korea, and was accepted as a trainee at the age of 16.

About China Chow

China Chow has been making headlines as an accomplished actress and model. With her striking beauty and talent, she has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. Chow has modelled for several high-profile fashion brands, including Shiseido, Tommy Hilfiger, and Calvin Klein. Her acting career has also taken off, with appearances in popular films such as “The Big Hit” and “Head Over Heels.” She has also had roles on TV shows like “Burn Notice” and “American Horror Story.”

About The Author
An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

