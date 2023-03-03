The two most well-known K-Pop girl groups worldwide are Blackpink and Momoland. Since their debut, both bands have amassed sizable fan bases and enjoyed enormous success. Blackpink, however, has a greater fan base than Momoland when it comes to overall popularity.

A four-person girl group called Blackpink made their debut in 2016 under the banner of YG Entertainment. Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé make up the group. The music, lyrics, and breathtaking images of Blackpink are well-known for their intensity. Their songs have been topping charts all over the world, and their music videos have set numerous YouTube records. Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga are two international acts with whom Blackpink has worked. They have also been at significant occasions like Coachella and the Super Bowl halftime performance.

In contrast, the nine-member female group Momoland made their debut in 2016 under the MLD Entertainment banner. Nancy, Hyebin, Yeonwoo, Jane, Taeha, Nayun, Daisy, JooE, Ahin, and the group as a whole are the members. With the release of “Bboom Bboom” in 2018, Momoland became well-known. The song gained popularity online and became a huge hit in Korea and other Asian countries. Momoland, despite their early success, has not been able to compete with Blackpink’s level of global acclaim.

Blackpink’s success may be credited to their distinctive musical taste, vibrant online persona, and capacity to engage with fans everywhere. They have a sizable fan base on websites like Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. Moreover, the ensemble has published in several foreign media, including Time and Vogue.

In conclusion, while both Blackpink and Momoland are well-known K-Pop female groups, Blackpink is more well-known on a global scale. Blackpink has experienced tremendous success and global acclaim thanks to their distinctive musical style, dynamic live performances, and robust social media presence. On the other hand, while Momoland has enjoyed some success in Asia, it hasn’t been able to compete with Blackpink’s worldwide success.

Their followers adore both bands equally. Because of its widespread popularity, Blackpink has more supporters around.

Which girl group do you like? Tell us in the comments.