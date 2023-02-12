Red Velvet

Red Velvet is a five-person band that SM Entertainment created in 2014. They made their debut with the song Happiness, and because SM released them during a poor period for the company, they received a ton of criticism. Red Velvet only had 4 members during the Happiness era and the Be Natural era, though the business announced in March that Kim Yerim will be joining the group. In order of age, they were now composed of Bae Joohyun, Kang Seulgi, Son Seung-wan, Park Sooyoung, and Kim Yerim.

Since Yerim isn’t as talented as the other members of the group, many people don’t understand why she was brought to the group and think she’s meaningless (ily my bb), but some people think it might have been because with the members’ ages, as they were all very old for a group making their debut.

Red Velvet won its first song competition in 2015 with Ice Cream Cake. Since Ice Cream Cake, Red Velvet has consistently topped the charts. During the Peekaboo era, Red Velvet attracted significant attention abroad thanks to their girl crush/creepy concept. Along with TWICE (we stan them), BLACKPINK, and Bad Boy, they became among the most well-known girl groups in America.

Blackpink

YG Entertainment created the girl group BLACKPINK in 2016. They made their debut with the popular song Boombayah, for which they won numerous accolades. They made their debut with a female crush idea that the audience at the time adored. Then, they released their second EP, SQUARE TWO, which had three tracks from their first EP: Playing With Fire, Stay, and Whistle (instrumental).

The album’s songs were all hits and remained at the top of the charts. The girls released a single in 2016 called “As if It’s Your Last” that did well on the charts but was regarded by many as their weakest work. Considering how strong and well-liked they were so soon after their debut, many people were surprised when they didn’t return after more than a year.

Finally, in 2018, they released their debut mini-album, Square Up, which included four songs, including the title single Ddu-Ddu-Ddu-Du, which also reached the top of the charts. It had its Billboard 200 debut but immediately dropped off. Additionally, they overtook TWICE’s “TT” as the second female group to ever reach 400 million views on a music video when they did it with their song “As if It’s Your Last.”

Which do I personally prefer?

Red Velvet has talent. Red Velvet has a sweet personality.

I much like Red Velvet to BLACKPINK, and I would choose to see Red Velvet in concert over BLACKPINK if I had the choice.