Meet Blackpink Rose’s cute ‘date’, pics inside

Blackpink Rose shared adorable pictures with the very adorable Luca, check out

Definitely the cutest ‘date’ Blackpink Rose has ever been with. It’s Luca. The starlet from the group Blackpink has frequently shared adorable pictures and moments shared with the baby boy Luca. The duo is pure goals to her fans. Their pictures prompt nothing but ‘awe’ amongst their fans. Owing to that, Rose has now shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram stories as she hangs out with Luca.

Blackpink Rose goes on day out with Luca

Rose took to her Instagram stories to share an adorable set of pictures with baby boy Luca. The star member from the popular K-pop girl band Blackpink, can be seen decked up in her stylish casuals while Luca too looked adorable.

In the pictures we can see Rose wearing a stylish black high-neck top. She teamed it with denim shorts. The actress topped it with a stylish black shrug. She completed the look with her stylish colourful shoes. The actor rounded it off with black square shades. She decked it up with her blonde sleek hair.

Luca can be seen in a stylish casual printed white t-shirt. The little boy looked all dashing and cute in the little denim jeans and jacket. Luca walks out of the hose holding aunt Rose’s hands. Rose sharing the picture wrote, “Luca” along with love heart emojis. Luca is the son of Anthony Vaccarello. Anthony Vaccarello is a popular fashion designer. Rose and Anthony share a beautiful bond of friendship.

Here take a look-

About Blackpink

Blackpink is one of the leading K-pop girl bands. The band has become immensely popular over the years, ever since its debut. The band consists of four stunning members, Lisa, Jennie, Rose and Jisoo. Each member has their own separate fanbases all across the globe.