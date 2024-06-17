Nick Jonas And Adrienne Warren Announces Their Together Debut To Star In ‘The Last Five Years’

Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren are the industry’s most talented and well-known Hollywood celebrities. They are notable figures in their respective fields, with Nick excelling in music and acting. At the same time, Adrienne has made a name for herself in theater with her powerful vocal abilities and compelling stage presence. They announce that they will debut together on Broadway next year.

Nick Jonas And Adrienne Warren’s Instagram Post-

Taking to their Instagram, Nick Jonas and Adrienne share a video of themself from the Tony Awards. The actor-singer looks dashing in an all-black blazer set and opted for a crystal necklace. And the diva looks gorgeous in an off-shoulder deep neckline western look. She rounded off his look with side-parted bangs, rest in a tied hairstyle, and opted for glam makeup with a glossy finish and matte lips. To complement her look, she opts for a silver and diamond necklace and long earrings.

In the video, Nick Jonas poses up a storm on the red carpet, teasing their upcoming project marking their return to the stage. Their joint arrival comes just hours after they both announced that they joined the cast of The Last Five Years from Tony-nominated director Whitney White in 2025.

About The Last Five Years

The Last Five Years is a musical theatre play written by Jason Robert Brown. It premiered at Chicago’s Northlight Theatre in 2001 and was produced Off-Broadway in March 2002. Since then, it has had numerous productions in the United States and internationally.

Fans eagerly await Nick Jonas's and Adrienne Warren's debut in 'The Last Five Years.'