Sonu Nigam reacts to Arijit Singh’s apology for singing Saathiya

A video went viral where Arijit Singh on stage was apologising before his attempt to sing “Saathiya”, Sonu Nigam reacts

A video of Arijit Singh has been going viral for the past months. In the video, we can see Singh performing live on stage. The star singer was requested to sing Sonu Nigam’s classic Saathiya. However, before making an attempt, the singer humbly apologised to make an attempt to sing Nigam’s song on stage.

It’s a given that how Arijit Singh and Sonu Nigam over the years have amused so many all around the world. With their contemporary style, both singers have made it extraordinary with their amazing voices. Owing to that, this one-time video of Singh going viral, where he made a humble attempt to Nigam’s song. And now, Sonu Nigam’s reaction to the same is winning hearts all over.

Arijit Singh’s apology

Just before making the attempt, we can hear Arijit Singh saying, “Sonu Nigam ka gaana hai, please maaf kar dena mera aukad nahi hai”. The Sonu Nigam fanpage shared the video, and wrote, “What @arijitsingh Said About @sonunigamofficial ji will increase your respect for both the singers”

Take a look-

Sonu Nigam’s reaction

To this, Sonu Nigam replied in the comment, saying, “This is Arijit’s humility and love. No credits to me. I love him.”

Here take a look–

This won the hearts of their fans in no time. The singers having such immense respect for each other’s craft makes it evident that how being ‘humble’ is the way to greatness.

