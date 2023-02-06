Sonu Nigam’s 5 Love Songs To Enjoy Today

Sonu Nigam is a legendary favorite due to his incredibly lovely voice and diverse range of vocal abilities. Along with Hindi, The Lord of Chords has performed songs in a variety of Indian languages, including Bengali, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Odia, Maithili, Gujrati, Tamil, and Marathi. Nigam, a native of Faridabad, Haryana, began singing professionally in the 1990s, but he and his father both appeared on stage for the first time when he was just 4 years old. Nigam is a playback vocalist, composer, and actor who received training from Padma Vibhushan-winning classical musician Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan (yes, you can watch him acting in some Hindi movies). Sonu Nigam is without a doubt one of the finest actors in Indian cinema. Even so, we have selected some of Sonu Nigam’s most memorable songs for you to listen to, which will demonstrate why he is rightfully known as the Lord of Chords. His songs are both heartfelt and breathtakingly beautiful.

Sandese Aate Hai (Border)

A song by Anu Malik, this song is about a soldier waiting for a letter from his loved ones, is the song that made him famous throughout the nation. He sang with Roopkumar Rathod in this rendition.

Satrangi Re (Dil Se)

When he teamed with AR Rahman, probably India’s best music director, one of his most well-known songs would result. Sonu would reach new heights as a composer with this song while singing for the Mani Ratnam film.

Saathiya (Saathiya)

Sonu Nigam may have achieved the unimaginable by singing the Hindi version of Rahman’s Alaipayuthey title song as well as the original while stepping into the enormous shoes of Hariharan. He may have even narrowly surpassed the original, but that is just my opinion.

Main Agar Kahoon (Om Shanti Om)

With the assistance of songwriters Vishal and Shekhar, Nigam brought back the old RD Burman era for the iconic song in which the man serenades the lady of his life. Since Nigam is a huge admirer of Mohammed Rafi, he brought back the songs’ vintage appeal.

Jaane Nahi Denge Tujhe (3 Idiots)

Sonu Nigam’s performance of this song from Raju Hirani’s film, which he imbued with a quiet melancholy and anxiety that elevates a poor composition to the heights that it accomplishes, dispelled any suspicions about how well he understood films, characters, and scenarios.