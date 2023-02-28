Rosé, the group’s stunning lead vocalist, is renowned for her incredibly distinctive singing tone and proportions. She is also famous for being a fashionista who can pull off various looks! Here are a few instances where Rosé owned an all-white outfit!

Rose adores accessorizing with heavy jewellery for events and parties. In addition, the singer is renowned for accessorizing a simple costume with her fantastic attractiveness.

The Performer wore slim black trousers and a plain white tank top. She paired an essential, unfussy attire with an expensive Louis Vuitton purse.

The singer appeared at the event wearing a princess-worthy ensemble from Rokh’s spring/summer 2022 collection, which included an embroidered drop-waist dress with side cutouts and a square neckline. Then Rosé adorned herself with a plethora of Tiffany jewellery, including a stunning pendant that hung around her neck. In all honesty, she could have easily donned the ensemble to a last-minute wedding ceremony.

Rose from BLACKPINK raises the bar at the airport with her delicate and adorable small white gowns. The K-pop star was spotted travelling by plane to attend another event or performance with bandmate Lisa, both dressed in off-shoulder, ruffled white outfits.

Her followers gasped as she finished her ensemble with a large black bag and white sneakers from Louis Vuitton.

Later, she looked stunning again and slayed the white off-shoulder gown, showcasing her lean body. She is a style icon that kills in every look. We now have serious fashion goals thanks to her flawless execution of the outfit’s perfect design and jewellery look. Millions of people now adore the diva, who is valued for her talent and good looks. She is one of the industry’s most beautiful and magnificent-looking stars.

Source: koreaboo