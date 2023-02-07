What’s happening with Seventeen’s Hoshi and Joshua Hong?

One of the emerging K-pop boybands of the globe Seventeen is marking heights. With the team’s talented ensemble, it has managed to become one of the most loved boy bands all across the globe. The members are S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. They are active on social media too. Owing their every days posts always keep us hooked to their profiles, and today we are here with Hoshi and Joshua Hong’s latest.

Hoshi took to his Instagram stories to share three candid moments from work. He looked stylish and stunning in his all white casual wear. He wore a baggy white sweatshirt teamed it with white trousers. He completed the look with a black cap. He is ought to record his single as we can see him standing in front of his recording microphone. The vibes looked on point in the pictures with the bright yellow lights and neon addition.

Have a look-

Joshua Hong took to his Instagram handle to share a photodump from MARNI 23. He looked all dapper in leather black jacket. He topped it on his grey casual t-shirt along with blue high waist pants, gelled hair and a side bag. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Marni 23FW was such a beautiful show 💙 Thank you for the invite @marni #MARNITOKYO #MARNIFW23Vol2 #광고”





Soon after he shared the pictures, a fan wrote, “No, Shua, wait a minute, you’re so handsome. You’re the most handsome in the world;;; You’re just cute and handsome. Fresher than California orange and no exposure. But you’re sexy. In conclusion, you’re beautiful for the rest of your life. Love you.”

Another pointed out the wrong makeup shade, saying, “I love you baby…but who tf did his makeup…. wrong colour foundation”