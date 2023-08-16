ADVERTISEMENT
When Sonu Nigam mimicked Arijit Singh recreating ‘Gerua’ song, watch video

Sonu Nigam, the renowned playback singer, delighted the audience with his impeccable mimicry skills as he recreated Arijit Singh's popular song 'Gerua' in a recent viral video. Check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
16 Aug,2023 04:50:34
Sonu Nigam, the renowned playback singer, delighted the audience with his impeccable mimicry skills as he recreated Arijit Singh’s popular song ‘Gerua’ in a recent video. The video captured a hilarious and light-hearted moment on stage, where Sonu Nigam humorously imagined Arijit Singh standing outside an ATM to withdraw money.

As Sonu Nigam called for Arijit Singh, who happened to be present in the audience, the talented singer promptly stood up and approached the stage with folded hands, displaying his respect and admiration for Sonu Nigam. The interaction between the two singers showcased their camaraderie and mutual appreciation.

Sonu Nigam mimics Arijit Singh, recreating the song ‘Gerua’

In the video, we can see Sonu Nigam on stage, narrating a hypothetical situation, where Arijit Singh would stand outside the ATM. He then calls for Arijit Singh, who was sitting in the audience. Arijit Singh immediately leaves his chair and greets Sonu Nigam with folded hands, all humbled with gratitude.

After this, Sonu Nigam sings Arijit Singh’s hit number ‘Gerua’ from the movie Dilwale. However, the lyrics were based on the situation that he narrated in the first segment of the video.

Check out below-

With the perfect notes and beats, Sonu Nigam stunningly aced Arijit Singh’s vocals, proving how talented of a singer he is.

Reactions

One wrote, “Sonu Nigam is the best singer of Bollywood so bold, truthful, never afraid of anyone & with most melodious voice obviously”

Another wrote, “Sonu Nigam sir ko kon nahi pechanta hai aise singar aur person jaldi khojne par bhi nahi milte inko Saraswati Mata ne ek alag hi power di hai kya aap log jaante hai inke jaisa singer Bharat me koi nahi hame lagata hai pure vishwa me dhundhne se bhi nahi milenge Aaj ka youth inhe thik se nahi jaanta agar Jaan jaayega to inpe Fida ho jaayega”

A third one added, “They both are down to earth legends”

