Aditya Narayan hits fan, throws his phone in crowd during a concert, watch video

Singer and reality TV host Aditya Narayan found himself embroiled in a new controversy after a video surfaced online showing him involved in an altercation with a fan during a concert at Rungta College in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. The incident has sparked outrage among netizens, who have condemned Aditya’s behavior as poor and rude.

In the video, Aditya can be seen performing the popular song ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ from Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Don.’ However, as the performance progresses, the atmosphere turns tense when Aditya appears to lose his temper with a fan in the audience. The situation escalates when Aditya allegedly hits the fan with his microphone and then proceeds to snatch the fan’s phone, throwing it into the crowd before continuing with his performance. The exact reason behind Narayan’s outburst remains unclear, leaving many puzzled and disappointed by his actions.

Social media platforms have been flooded with criticism directed at the singer, with users expressing their dismay and calling out his behavior as disrespectful towards his own fans. “What is wrong with Aditya Narayan? So arrogant and for what? Disrespectful towards his own fans?” wrote one social media user. Another user wrote, “His audacity is infuriating. bro actually hit the guy’s hand with his mic too.” “Are you kidding me right now? Who does he think he is? What a douche,” remarked another social media user. As the controversy continues to unfold, Aditya has yet to address the incident publicly.