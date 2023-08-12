When Aditya Narayan Was Doing A Bhansali Film With Alia

Not too many people know this. But singer-host Aditya Narayan who turned a year older on 6 August,was supposed to do a film at the age of 13 with Alia Bhatt who was only 9.

The film was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hamari Jaan Ho Tum.

Aditya who has just landed in New York laughs at the memory. “That’s absolutely correct, Sir. Not too many people know this. I had just got into my teens and Alia was just a child. It was story based on the Bengali story Balika Badhu by Bimal Kar,the same story was earlier made with Sachin Pilgaonkar in the lead.”

Aditya’s Balika Badhu with Alia was shelved. “My film with Sanjay Sir never materialized. But if Sanjay Sir wants to make the film I can still look like a 13-year old.Alia, of course has grown up to quite a superstar.What a wonderful actress she has turned out to be.”

Aditya grew up to work with Sanjay Bhansali. “I love Sanjay Sir. I was an assistant to him during Ram Leela, and not a very good one, I might add(laughs). He gave me two wonderful songs to sing in Ram Leela.In fact I sang for the chorus in the entire soundtrack. It was a truly rewarding experience spending so much time on the sets and recording studios with him.I love and adore him He is one of the finest filmmakers of all times.