ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

When Aditya Narayan Was Doing A Bhansali Film With Alia

Aditya’s Balika Badhu with Alia was shelved. “My film with Sanjay Sir never materialized. But if Sanjay Sir wants to make the film I can still look like a 13-year old.Alia, of course has grown up to quite a superstar.What a wonderful actress she has turned out to be"

Author: Subhash K Jha
12 Aug,2023 11:30:10
When Aditya Narayan Was Doing A Bhansali Film With Alia 842373

Not too many people know this. But singer-host Aditya Narayan who turned a year older on 6 August,was supposed to do a film at the age of 13 with Alia Bhatt who was only 9.

The film was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hamari Jaan Ho Tum.

Aditya who has just landed in New York laughs at the memory. “That’s absolutely correct, Sir. Not too many people know this. I had just got into my teens and Alia was just a child. It was story based on the Bengali story Balika Badhu by Bimal Kar,the same story was earlier made with Sachin Pilgaonkar in the lead.”

Aditya’s Balika Badhu with Alia was shelved. “My film with Sanjay Sir never materialized. But if Sanjay Sir wants to make the film I can still look like a 13-year old.Alia, of course has grown up to quite a superstar.What a wonderful actress she has turned out to be.”

Aditya grew up to work with Sanjay Bhansali. “I love Sanjay Sir. I was an assistant to him during Ram Leela, and not a very good one, I might add(laughs). He gave me two wonderful songs to sing in Ram Leela.In fact I sang for the chorus in the entire soundtrack. It was a truly rewarding experience spending so much time on the sets and recording studios with him.I love and adore him He is one of the finest filmmakers of all times.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
I would love to cook for Alia Bhatt: Tanmay Nagar 842249
I feel I can beat any chef when it comes to Rajma Chawal: Tanmay Nagar
Alia Bhatt Brings 'Sarees For Ranis' With Manish Malhotra 842043
Alia Bhatt Brings ‘Sarees For Ranis’ With Manish Malhotra
Alia Bhatt draws comparison with Priyanka Chopra post her Hollywood debut ‘Heart Of Stone’, read 841953
Alia Bhatt draws comparison with Priyanka Chopra post her Hollywood debut ‘Heart Of Stone’, read
Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh Are Modern Day Regal Wedding Goals In Manish Malhotra Bridal Couture 841078
Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh Are Modern Day Regal Wedding Goals In Manish Malhotra Bridal Couture
Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's 'RARKPK' Enters 100 Crore Club; Check Details 841129
Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh’s ‘RARKPK’ Enters 100 Crore Club; Check Details
Aditya Narayan Who Turned A Year Older On 6 August, Looks At Life At 36 841018
Aditya Narayan Who Turned A Year Older On 6 August, Looks At Life At 36
Latest Stories
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj and Anupamaa's romantic getaway 842377
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj and Anupamaa’s romantic getaway
"Music helps me better express my emotions and motivates me to attain perfection in my character" shares Mohit Malik from Star Plus show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si 842371
“Music helps me better express my emotions and motivates me to attain perfection in my character” shares Mohit Malik from Star Plus show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
Joyride Is A Joyful Mess(Whatever That Means) 842368
Joyride Is A Joyful Mess(Whatever That Means)
Box Office Collection Update: OMG 2 vs. Gadar 2 vs. Jailer 842370
Box Office Collection Update: OMG 2 vs. Gadar 2 vs. Jailer
When Lataji Spoke About Kishore Kumar’s Loneliness 842364
When Lataji Spoke About Kishore Kumar’s Loneliness
Aashika Bhatia looks preppy in white co-Ords, see pics 842347
Aashika Bhatia looks preppy in white co-Ords, see pics
Read Latest News