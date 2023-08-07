ADVERTISEMENT
Aditya Narayan Who Turned A Year Older On 6 August, Looks At Life At 36

I have lent my voice to quite a few Bollywood projects recently. I sang in Shamshera last year. I sang and dubbed the Hindi version of an international animation film Ly Ly Crocodile .

Author: Subhash K Jha
07 Aug,2023 10:36:50
Aditya Narayan Who Turned A Year Older On 6 August, Looks At Life At 36 841018

What changes do you envisage as you turn a year older?

I just want to continue being the best version of myself all my life. For some years no I find myself less and less enamoured by fame and money . At the risk of sounding immodest, I know I am great at what I do and now I just want to continue my pursuit of excellence, explore my music and art and spend as much time as possible with my loved ones.

In recent years you have been hosting music shows. Why has your singing career taken a backseat?

No Sir, on the contrary I would say the past year , year and a half, have been musically enriching for me. I have lent my voice to quite a few Bollywood projects recently. I sang in Shamshera last year. I sang and dubbed the Hindi version of an international animation film Ly Ly Crocodile . I played the protagonist who could not talk but could sing. I did another animation film called Elemental. Now I’ve sung a new version of Main nikla gadi leke with my father(Udit Narayan)in Gadar 2.

That must have been challenging?

Oh absolutely.To share a song with my legendary father was a dream come true.Recently,some of my songs got dubbed by other singers. Being a part of this industry for so long, I’m trying to navigate my way through the politics. Taur tarike badal gaye hain. However, I don’t think you will ask me this question next year. I’ve lots of things lined up. I will stop talking about it and let it happen. But yes as I said the past year I’ve been singing a lot, although some of it reached you in other voices.I am enjoying my journey.

I believe you have cut down on television hosting?

Bilkul, Sir. I used to host five shows. Now I’ve cut down to two.

If you had to change anything from your past what would it be?

Life is wonderful, Sir.. I am grateful happy and peaceful motivated driven loved and humbled. I don’t need a lot of people or material benefits in my life. I find happiness in small things. When every Sunday I go out in the rain on my bicycle I am the happiest person on this earth. When I play hide and seek with my daughter I am on top of the world.When I watch Netflix with my wife while eating a burger, I am in seventh heaven. When I lie down with my parents and chat mujhe bahot maza aata hai.. So I find joy everywhere.

You sound genuinely blessed?

God has been very kind .Maine kuch manga bhi nahin aur Bhagwan ne sab kuch de diya. Toh main kyon aur kuch mangu? No. I don’t want to change anything.I believe we all make mistakes so that we can improve ourselves.I pray for God to fulfil my dreams. But no I don’t want to change anything. Everything has happened for a reason.And all my mistakes are part of the person I am today.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

