Haarsh Limbachiyaa joins Aditya Narayan to host the finale of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa!

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa‘s latest season has had a successful run, building some musical memories along the course of its 4-month run and it will soon reach an exciting finish with its ‘Finale episode’ on 26th November. While all the contestants have been singing beautifully and winning rare opportunities of releasing their own OG singles week after week, in this episode, one contestant’s dream will come true as the winner of the season will be announced. So, who will it be from amongst the top 5 finalists – Albert, Nishtha, Sneha, Ranita or Sonia? Every vote will count, so make sure you root for your favorite finalist!

The finale will be twice as much fun, along with the season judges Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik, some special guests will be seen gracing the finale episode to encourage the top 5 contestants. Fans of the evergreen Govinda will be thrilled to know that their idol accompanied by wife Sunita Ahuja and veteran actress Aruna Irani will grace the finale of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023. The episode will be co-hosted by funnyman Haarsh Limbachiyaa alongside Aditya Narayan. The two most talented hosts in the television industry will surely bring in a lot of fun, laughter, and entertainment in the last episode of the season.

Haarsh said, “I am so happy to be back on Zee TV that too with Aditya who’s like a bro to me. Hosting with him is both enjoyable and entertaining. The talent in this season is incredible, with all the singers being amazing. I believe every contestant is a winner. Even when I hosted Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs with Bharti, we were left stunned by the quality of talent. The finale episode will be full of fun, I am sure the audience will enjoy it thoroughly.”

Well, while this season is coming to an end, to vote for your favourite contestants, give a missed call to 8291829113 for Albert, 8291829114 for Nishtha, 8291829115 for Sneha, 8291829116 for Ranita, and 8291829117 for Sonia or log on to Zee5.

Witness this Sa Re Ga Ma Pa finale episode, on Sunday, at 9 p.m., only on Zee TV!