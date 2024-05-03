Bharti Singh gets hospitalised; to undergo gallbladder surgery

Actress and comedienne, Bharti Singh has been admitted to the hospital, and is said to be undergoing gallbladder surgery soon. As known, the actress is also a vlogger, and hence, she went on to share her health update and post the same through her vlog, thus also informing all her fans about her health condition.

As she is admitted in Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai, Singh revealed that she was experiencing severe stomach pain which wasn’t getting any better. Upon visiting the doctor, she was informed about having stones in her gallbladder.

And hence, taking down rests and being advised to take a few tests, she is now in the hospital and will have to undergo gallbladder surgery.

In the vlog, she also said that she is looking visibly weak and says they have already performed many tests to check whether it is a food infection or stones. “I am unable to bear the pain. There is stone in the gallbladder. We felt it was high acidity, but that wasn’t the case. The stone that is in the gallbladder has got stuck in a vein; as a result, I am unable to eat anything and I vomit,” she said.

“I have asked Haarsh to come a little late at night as Gola sleeps by then. Or else he keeps looking for us both, Mummy and Papa. Gola is two years old, and I haven’t slept without him for even a single day. This is the first time, but I will get well soon,” she said before concluding up the vlog.

We hope she is able to recover and gets back to full fitness at the soonest.