Laughter Chefs S2: Elvish Yadav Becomes Victim Of Bharti Singh’s Funniest Prank

Colors show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 2 never ceases to entertain with new spices and fun, and this time, it’s Bollywood fever taking over the contestants. The comedy and culinary crossover now has a Bollywood masala as celebrity contestants transform themselves into the iconic characters of Bollywood films. Amidst this exciting theme, Elvish Yadav takes center stage as he makes the audience laugh out loud, becoming a victim of Bharti Singh’s prank in the latest promo.

Youtuber and actor Elvish Yadav charms with his dashing look, transforming himself into Bobby Deol’s character Sahil Sinha from the film Gupta—The Hidden Truth. As Elvish makes his entry, he recreates the Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela song scene with his moves, while other contestants, like Bharti, Ankita, and Kashmera, laugh uncontrollably while Vicky, Abhishek, and Krishna join his crazy dance.

But wait, that’s not the key moment, but when Bharti asks Elvish to do it again because the camera is not there, the YouTuber does it again with the same energy, entertaining the audience. Bharti again tells Elvish to perform because he had to come straight, and Elvish asks why she didn’t tell him before, and the comedian states that she wants to have fun. However, Elvish makes his entry again and again while other contestants enjoy it. Krishna shows Elvish the camera, revealing that he has become a victim of a prank because there are cameras. This is indeed a fun-filled promo, anticipating fans for this special episode.