Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment S2: Abhishek Kumar reprises Shah Rukh Khan of Mohabbatein; Bharti Singh says, ‘Gandh pehlaya hai’

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment S2 the popular reality show on Colors has been doing well with impressive ratings. The show is providing the right blend of entertainment, comedy and culinary skills put on display. The celebrity quotient in the show has been appreciated too. The show has Elvish Yadav, Abdu Rozik, Rubina Dilaik, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, and Rahul Vaidya as contestants.

This weekend’s engaging entertainment in the show will have the Bollywood Night which will see the contestants in new avatars, that of their favourite Bollywood heroes.

One of the heartwarming acts in the episode this week will be of Abhishek Kumar who will don the look and attitude of Shah Rukh Khan from Mohabbatein. From saying the most romantic dialogues of SRK to playing the violin, Abhishek will look impressive in his act. But Gangubhai Bharti Singh will have other feedback to give.

Initially, she will place his sweater in the proper place and will also say that he has held the violin in the wrong way. Bharti will not like his trademark SRK laugh saying, ‘Dekhiye, yeh sab Shah Rukh Sir kare toh sab accha lagta hai. Tune jo gandh pehlaya hai, maa kasam, chal beta, saaf karo’ giving him a broom in hand.

This will be one of the rib-tickling acts that viewers will get to see this weekend.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.