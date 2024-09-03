Television | TV News

Actor Arjun Bijlani has perhaps been offered Bigg Boss in every season, and there are always rumors that confirm that he will appear in this season only to be totally ridiculed later.

As he recently made an appearance on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast, and he opened on why he denies the show everytime.

Bijlani mentioned how he is a happy person and likes to stay happy as much as possible. He cannot be in environments which involve a lot of fights and confrontations because he has had that side to deal with in his younger days when he lost his father but now he doesn’t want to be that person again.

He also mentioned how he was a short-tempered person but has changed himself to be a happier person who only works, stays happy, loves his wife and kid, spends time with them and so on.

He also cited his Splitsvilla stint as an example that he did it as it barely involved him to do anything, shoot only for a few hours and had a lot of chill time staying in Goa for a month. Bijlani is one of the topmost television stars in the Hindi belt, and the reason he is loved even more so is because of his knack for comedy which is at display time and again on multiple reality shows.

Currently, he only recently wrapped up shooting for fiction show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti while being a constant on the much-loved TRP topper show, Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment.