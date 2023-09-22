Music | News

AP Dhillon Breaks His Silence With A Long Post On Instagram Over The Cancellation Of Shubh's India Tour; Read Here

AP Dhillon has expressed his thoughts on the cancellation of Shubhneet Singh's tour of India. In a long Instagram post, he breaks his silence.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
22 Sep,2023 15:32:42
There are a lot of heartbreaks happening with the cancellation of Canada-based Punjabi artist Shubhneet Singh’s schedule to perform in India. The tour has been cancelled over his alleged support to the Khalistan issue, is what reports suggest. For the uninitiated, Shubh had shared a distorted map of India on his Instagram handle, which omitted the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and the Northeastern states. Now the status is that the ticket booking platform BookMyShow announced that the musician’s show has been cancelled. The company also said that it has initiated a complete refund of the ticket amount for all consumers who had purchased tickets for the show.

Well, breaking his silence, the Indo-Canadian singer Amritpal Singh Dhillon, professionally known as AP, has now shared a lengthy post on Instagram on what he feels about this row. A report on ndtv.com talked about it and we take reference from that story for our write-up here.

Mr Dhillon said people should “spread love and not hate”. He also explained why he stays away from social media.

“I try to stay out of all the social mania as it is clear to me that regardless of what I say or do, it is a lost cause… someone, somewhere is going to spin the narrative to their liking and create more division. As an artist it has become almost impossible to stay focussed on your craft and do what you love. I try to be mindful of everyone’s sentiments, but it’s gotten to a point where we have to second and triple guess our every move due to fear of unintentionally fuelling even more division,” The musician said on Instagram Story.

“Special interest and political groups constantly use our (artists’) public image as a chess piece to further their agenda, while we are just trying to make art that helps people on an individual level, regardless of their colour, race, religion, nationality, gender etc,” Mr Dhillon added.

You can check his Instagram message here.

The Khalistan issue has led to an escalation of diplomatic row between India and Canada that saw each expelling a senior diplomat. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged New Delhi’s hand in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, in British Columbia in June this year. India quickly dismissed Canada’s assertion as absurd.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

