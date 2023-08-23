ADVERTISEMENT
"We are living proof that anything you put your mind to is achievable," says AP Dhillon

AP Dhillon shares his life experience and inspires that you can achieve your goal if you put your mind.

The docuseries “AP Dhillon: First of a Kind” on Prime Video tells the story of a young man who left Gurdaspur to study in Canada and pursue his musical talents. This rising star has captured the hearts of fans worldwide, and the series offers a chance for those who only know him through his music to learn more about him. The four-part series delves into the artist’s journey and showcases his hard work and dedication that have made him the success he is today. “AP Dhillon: First of a Kind” is a source of inspiration for aspiring artists and a testament to the power of chasing your dreams.

Talking about his motivation behind the docuseries, AP Dhillon said, “What we want the audience to take away from this is inspiration to dream big and achieve big. Immigrating to a new country presented us with a world of challenges we simply were not prepared for, and there are thousands, if not millions, of people like us who have or currently are facing similar realities. We want people to know that with the combination of hard work and an immense sense of belief, nothing is impossible. It is a story as old as time, however we are living proof that anything you put your mind to is achievable.”

The docuseries acted as a gateway for the fans to enter the lives of these prolific musicians speaking about finally welcoming the fans into their lives, Shinda said, “It was definitely a lot more work than we had imagined when we first started. Giving people, you have just met, close personal access to your life and business is always a risky endeavor. However, we are thankful for everyone that has helped in the making of this docuseries. We like to keep things organic and the teams around us respected that and helped us narrate our story in the most authentic way possible. For that, we are grateful.”

The four-part docuseries “AP Dhillon: First of a Kind” is currently available for streaming exclusively on Prime Video. Produced by PASSION Pictures in association with Wild Sheep Content and Run-Up Records, the series is directed by Jay Ahmed.

