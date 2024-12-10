Mrunal Thakur Cooks For AP Dhillon Ahead Of Mumbai Concert

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur and Canadian Punjabi singer AP Dhillon shared a heartwarming moment recently, as the actress prepared a special dish for the music sensation. In an Instagram post, Dhillon shared a glimpse of the plate of Amiri Khaman – a popular Gujarati snack – expressing his appreciation for Thakur’s cooking skills. He captioned the photo, “Best one I had,” along with a heartfelt thank you to the actress for her culinary gesture.

The gesture comes just after Dhillon’s much-awaited performance in Mumbai as part of his Brownprint India Tour. The tour, which promotes his latest EP, The Brownprint, has created a buzz among fans across India. This marks Dhillon’s second visit to India after his successful debut in 2021, where his unique blend of Punjabi music resonated with a large audience.

Mrunal Thakur, who has been actively involved in both Bollywood and social media, was seen bonding with Dhillon over the simple yet delightful dish. Known for her roles in films like Super 30 and Toofaan, Thakur has been vocal about her love for food, often sharing snippets of her culinary experiences online. It seems that this time, she brought her cooking skills into the spotlight by preparing a dish that was well-received by the popular singer.

AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert on Saturday was the highlight of his India tour, as he continues to grow his fanbase in the country. The concert saw a packed crowd of fans eagerly awaiting to hear tracks from The Brownprint, including chart-toppers like “With You” and “Insane.” With his distinct sound and a growing global presence, Dhillon’s influence on the Punjabi music scene continues to rise.

As for Thakur, the actress’s gesture of cooking for Dhillon adds another chapter to her multifaceted personality, demonstrating her warmth and hospitality beyond the silver screen.

The camaraderie between the two celebrities has captured the attention of fans, who are now eagerly awaiting more such moments from both.