Firing outside AP Dhillion’s Canada home; Lawrence Bishnoi gang takes responsibility

Coming in as a shocker, a firing incident has been reported outside popular Punjabi singer, AP Dhillon’s house in Vancouver, Canada. According to reports, sources claim that gunfire shot sounds were heard outside the singer and rapper’s residence in the Victoria Island area.

The Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang has taken responsibility for the same. This comes to light after Dhillon collaborates with Salman Khan for a song that has been publicized for a while now. A message was circulating on social media that claimed on the night of September 1, the gang orchestrated shootings at two specified locations in Canada – one on Victoria Island and the other in Woodbridge, Toronto.

For the uninitiated, the gang had also threatened Dhillon for his affiliation and connection with Salman Khan by warning him to ‘stay within his limits, or he will die a dog’s death.’

As it happened, the Canadian law enforcement agencies are investigating the authenticity of the said post and the facts surrounding the alleged shootings. No official statement from Dhillon or the law enforcement agencies has been made yet.

One would remember how a few months ago, gunfire shots were fired outside Salman Khan’s apartment in Bandra which led to a huge ruckus, followed by Khan being accompanied by security everywhere he went. The issue died down since then with multiple arrests being made but the saga continues.