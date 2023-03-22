Sonu Nigam is one of the finest and most amazing legendary singers that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. He’s been mesmerizing everyone with his voice for the longest time and we love it. Recently, he was in the news for the wrong reasons when he was reportedly attacked during a concert. And now, we hear something not so nice involving his father.

As per the latest media reports in Times Of India, Sonu Nigam’s father Agam Kumar Nigam has been robbed of 72 lakhs. Agam reportedly suspects that his former driver took the money and now, an FIR has been lodged against him at Oshiwara Police station. The search for the missing driver is currently underway. We wait for more updates on this.

