Yo Yo Honey Singh is one of the finest and most admired singers and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The man has been entertaining the fans with his rap music for the longest time and well, come what may, anything and everything that he does from his end for real manages to win hearts of everyone. He started his career many years back in the Punjabi music industry and well, slowly and steadily, he even made his strong presence felt in Bollywood. His rap songs are always very entertaining and that’s why, we are in awe. Right now, we have an important personal life update for all fans of Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Know the latest about Yo Yo Honey Singh’s relationship status:

As per reports in Times Of India media portal, all is not well between singer Yo Yo Honey Singh and his girlfriend aka actor-model Tina Thadani. The two have reportedly called it quits. They have also unfollowed each other and have also deleted the pictures with each other. The two of them reportedly started dating in the month of April last year. For the unversed, last year, Honey Singh and his ex-wife Shalini Talwar got divorced in September after having tied the knot in 2011. We at IWMBuzz wish the two of them happiness respectively in their individual lives.

Work Front:

As far as work is concerned, Yo Yo Honey Singh is currently busy with Yo Yo Honey 3.0 tour. Not just that, he also released his new song “Naagan” and at the same time, also getting appreciation for his new song in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan titled “Let’s Dance Chotu Motu’. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com