Gadar 2: Arijit Singh to sing the iconic number ‘Main Nikla Gadi Leke’

The much-awaited sequel to the 2001 blockbuster film Gadar is all set to hit the theaters in August, creating a wave of excitement among fans. Gadar 2 brings back the dynamic duo of Sunny Deol as Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel as Sakeena, reprising their iconic roles from the original film. Recently, the film’s makers treated fans with a recreated version of the unforgettable track, “Udd Jaa Kaale Kawa,” which retains the soulful vocals of Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, who had originally sung the song. Director Anil Sharma also revealed that another iconic song, “Main Nikla Gadi Leke,” has been recreated for the sequel, adding to the anticipation and nostalgia surrounding the film

As per reports from News18, the highly anticipated reprise version of “Main Nikla Gadi Leke” will feature a collaboration between the legendary Udit Narayan and the versatile Arijit Singh. The music for the song has been composed by the talented Mithoon. This exciting collaboration between two renowned singers promises to bring a fresh and captivating rendition of the iconic track.

A source close to News18 revealed, “The original version of Main Nikla… was a peppy number which become a huge hit. Even after 22 years, the song is a rage and is a regular at parties and marriage functions. When they decided to recreate the song, the idea was not to tamper with the original yet add some freshness to it. The makers along with Mithoon decided to bring in a new voice and everyone decided that Arijit Singh would be the right choice for the song.”

The source added, “Apart from Arijit, the makers also wanted to have some nostalgic value to the song and decided to retain Udit Narayan as they didn’t want to tamper with the original track. Apparently the new song will also feature Utkarsh Sharma, who plays Sunny’s son in the film. While Udit’s voice will be for Sunny, Arijit has lent his voice to Utkarsh.”

A source close to the film franchise, “Yes, Arijit Singh is going to be co-singing the song with Uditji. Arijit and Uditji have create magic. The makers have not made any huge amendments to the original track as they didn’t want to change the soul of a classic which people have adored for so many years. Also, they respect what Uttamji (Uttam Singh, the original creator of the song) has created and they have done these recreations as a mark of respect to him.”