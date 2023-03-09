Nick Jonas is one of the most popular and admired International sensations and superstars that we have in the global entertainment industry. Right from the time he started his career till now, Nick Jonas has been slaying the entertainment quotient with perfection and well, we are truly loving every bit of it for real. The Jonas Brothers have always been very popular and loved for the kind of music they bring to the scenario and well, no wonder, any kind of music update from their end gets fans excited all the time. So, as far as Nick Jonas is concerned ladies and gentlemen, what’s the latest important update?

Well, right now, Nick Jonas and Indian rapper King have announced their big collaboration for their upcoming project. It will be the new version of the popular song ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ and well, the update in itself has gotten all fans so happy and excited.

BUZZ | #King & #NickJonas Come Together For New Version Of 'Maan Meri Jaan'. Indian hip-hop artist King has collaborated with American singer Nick Jonas for a new version of his superhit song 'Maan Meri Jaan.' This was announced by King on his Instagram on February 8. pic.twitter.com/gJ4nmMMxo9 — G Plus (@guwahatiplus) March 9, 2023

Well, hey folks, how excited and happy are you all for this collaboration? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com