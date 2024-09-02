Saregamapa Controversy: Antara Mitra’s Criticism Sparks Outrage, Saptaparni Bose Eliminated

The latest episode of Saregamapa witnessed a dramatic turn of events as Saptaparni Bose, a talented contestant from South Twenty-Four Parganas, was eliminated from the competition. Saptaparni’s rendition of Vishal-Shekhar’s romantic song “Khuda Jaane” failed to impress the judges, earning her 22 marks.

However, it was Antara Mitra’s scathing criticism that sparked controversy. Mitra asked Saptaparni to re-sign a portion of the song only to demonstrate her interpretation, saying, “Humko kya lena sabse, over-dramatic tone is not needed.” Mitra’s intention was to convey that the song required a mature, subtle approach rather than unnecessary vibrato.

Netizens used social media to express their discontent with Mitra’s tone and comments. Many felt that her criticism was unwarranted and harsh; some even labeled it “overacting.” One user wrote, “The girl didn’t sing as loud as Antara did.”

While some defended Mitra’s expertise and right to critique, the overwhelming majority disagreed with her approach. One supporter wrote, “Antara is right. People are making negative comments without understanding the artist’s perspective.” However, such voices were few and far between.

Interestingly, team Javed Ali-Jojo and Kaushiki-Indradeep gave Saptaparni a score of 7, while Antara-Shantanu awarded her 8, contributing to her total score of 22.

As Saptaparni bid farewell, tears welled up in her eyes. She praised Iman, her team leader, saying, “You brought joy to our team, and your co-contestants will miss your laughter. May your future path be beautiful.”

Saptaparni’s journey in Saregamapa began as a chorus team member before advancing to the main stage. As she departed, she expressed gratitude, saying, “This experience will remain in my heart.”

The controversy surrounding Antara Mitra’s comments has ignited a debate about the role of judges in reality TV shows. Should judges prioritize constructive feedback or maintain a more empathetic approach? The discussion continues.