From Grief to Joy: Albert Kabo Welcomes Second Child-a Daughter-After Losing First Born

Singer Albert Kabo, who won the Saregamapa trophy on Zee TV, has been through a rollercoaster of emotions in the past year. After losing his 8-month-old daughter Evelyn on July 4, 2023, due to a heart problem, Kabo was devastated and had lost interest in music. However, with the support of his wife Pooja, he found the strength to continue singing and even participated in Zee TV Saregamapa.

Recently, Kabo and his wife Pooja have welcomed a second child, a daughter, into their family. The news was kept private for a long time, but sources close to the family have confirmed that the baby was born two months ago. This new addition to the family has brought immense joy and happiness back into their lives.

Kobo’s wife, Pooja, has been his unwavering support throughout this journey, standing by him through the tough times and encouraging him to continue pursuing his passion for music. The couple’s love and commitment to each other have only grown stronger, and they are now excited to start this new chapter in their lives with their second child.

Evelyn, their firstborn, may be gone, but her memory lives on in the hearts of her parents. Kabo and Pooja are now focusing on the future and are grateful for the blessing of their second child. The family is doing well, and Kabo is back to singing, inspired by his wife and their newborn daughter.

The birth of their second child is a testament to the couple’s unwavering strength and resilience. They have faced their grief head-on and emerged stronger, ready to embrace this new chapter in their lives. Fans and well-wishers are thrilled to hear the news and are sending their congratulations and best wishes to the happy family.