Vasudha Upcoming Twist: Inebriated Avinash misbehaves with Devansh; Dev slaps him

Vasudha the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions has seen engaging drama with Devansh (Abhishek Sharma) and Megha’s (Mandeep Kaur) engagement happening. Megha played her game to distance Vasudha (Priya Thakur) from Dev. She exposed their friendship before Hanumant, which forced Hanumant to take the promise from Vasudha to never enter Dev’s room and get close to him. We also saw Karishma being present at the engagement ceremony wherein she got angry at Megha for not taking revenge.

The upcoming episode will see Avinash turning up in an inebriated state to Dev’s room. Dev and even Divya will be shocked, as Avinash had promised never to drink. In his semi-conscious state, he will ask his brother to think about himself and his priorities, rather than always thinking about their mother. In his quest, he will try to tell Dev about his happiness going to a new level when he is with Vasudha. However, Avinash will push Divya, who will have a fall. This will anger Dev all the more and he will slap him.

What will happen now?

Vasudha is a compelling story that delves into the fascinating dynamics between two women from entirely different worlds – whose paths cross, leading to a clash of ideologies, temperaments and socioeconomic backgrounds, promising a narrative unlike any other on Indian television. Chandrika Singh Chauhan’s character is played by Nausheen Ali Sardar while Priya Thakur is seen in the titular role of Vasudha. Abhishek Sharma plays the lead Devansh Singh Chauhan. The show is produced by Arvind Babbal Productions.