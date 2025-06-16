Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Unnati confesses the truth; Dhruv slaps Unnati

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) getting to know the entire truth of Unnati (Sehaj Rajput) not being pregnant, and faking to be pregnant all the while in order to have Dhruv in her life. With Reet understanding everything, she questioned Unnati at her house, where Reet’s words were not believed. It resulted in Dhruv believing his wife and throwing Reet out of the house. Unnati decided to walk out of her house and gain the sympathy of her brother Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat).

The upcoming episode will see Unnati trying to play her cards well at the Suryavanshi house. Raghav will get angry at Reet for misbehaving with his sister. However, Reet will come prepared with all the proof, the doctor and Babli. The doctor as well as Babli will reveal the entire truth about Unnati’s fake pregnancy to the entire family. All of them will be in shock, but Unnati will continue to deny it. Ultimately, Unnati will confess the truth that she was never pregnant. Dhruv will be shocked and will slap Unnati. It will be interesting to see if all this happens for real or is a dream.

What will happen next?

