Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Prarthana Arrives At Zaveri House, Tries To Convince Smita To Resolve Things

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has continued to rule hearts with its major ups and downs for the last eleven years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Bua Maa creates a scene and pretends to be hurt, which lands Prarthana in a critical moment. Shivansh makes Prarthana apologize for a mistake she didn’t even make.

In the upcoming episode, witnessing Bua Maa’s cunning intentions, Prarthana decides to reunite Shivansh and Smita. She decides to seek Smita’s help to resolve the matter. Prarthana comes to the Zaveri house. She meets Smita and tries to tell her to talk to Shivansh, but Smita is not interested.

Smita expresses her hatred for Prarthana. She tells her that everyone in the house hates her, highlighting that the marriage was arranged only for Raunak. Smita also taunts her, saying that although she might have become a daughter-in-law of a big household, this doesn’t affect her, nor her family, nor Shivansh. But Prarthana still tries to convince her.

Will Smita agree with Prarthana and decide to reunite with Shivansh?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.