Serial Twists Of Last Week (9-15 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mangal Lakshmi, TMKOC, and more

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with the Kothari family celebrating Raahi’s birthday in style. Parag encouraged Raahi to start her dance academy and asked her to go to Mumbai to meet Pandit Manohar for guidance. Prem and Raahi went to Mumbai where Raahi met her mother Anupamaa. Raahi confronted Anupamaa for all her misdeeds which had affected her the most. Raahi, however, hid her meetup with Anupamaa, from Prem. She decided to go back home. Back at home, Raahi accidentally spilt the beans on meeting Anupamaa in Mumbai. Khyati continued to have differences with Raahi and cared more for Maahi. However, Parag was more concerned for Raahi. Baa got angry at Ansh as she assumed that he was Prarthana’s child’s father.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Maira running away from Armaan when he told her that they were going back to Mount Abu from Udaipur. Abhira found Maira and got her home, unaware of the fact that she was Pookie. Armaan was worried for Maira and ran from pillar to post, searching for her. Maira asked Abhira to help her with the dance competition. Maira grew close to Abhira, Dadisa and Vidya. However, when they got to know that she had run away from home, Maira told Abhira to take her to her father after she won the dance competition. Armaan was shocked to see Maira with Abhira. He hid himself for the fear of losing his daughter to Abhira. The cultural fair was successful for Abhira as Maira won the dance contest while Dadisa and Vidya won at their event. After her win, Armaan came in front of Maira and they decided to go back. Dadisa saw Maira with Armaan and understood that she was Pookie. She got angry at Armaan’s behaviour and came home and insisting that Abhira sign the divorce papers and move on in life. Vidya, however, had reservations to this.

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals saw over the last week, a major drama at Raghav’s birthday where Unnati came to wish her brother. Reet danced for Raghav, expressed her love and kissed him too. Sharda sent Neeta and Reet away from the party to the temple, so that she could take the signatures of Raghav. She had hidden the no objection document in between the original papers and was eager for Raghav to sign them. At the temple, Reet saved Neeta, and the two got closer again after having a heartfelt talk. Reet met with an accident, and Neeta called Raghav exactly when he was signing the papers. Raghav rushed to the hospital and was worried for Reet. He brought her home and cared for her. Meanwhile, Neeta got back her memory and wanted to talk to Raghav at the terrace about Sharda. However, Bua went to the terrace and pushed Neeta down from the terrace. Raghav and Reet rushed Neeta to the hospital where they were shocked to see her being critical. Bua tried to kill Neeta by donning the avatar of a nurse. Neeta slipped into coma, and Raghav lost his self-esteem at the thought of losing Neeta. Reet cared for Raghav. She tried to find out more about Neeta’s incident. She saw blood stains and Neeta’s writing at the place where she fell. She started her investigation on the same.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production saw over the last week, a major drama with Taarak Mehta’s boss being worried over the constant rumours of his bungalow being haunted. He decided to find a solution to this and find out what was happening there. At the same time, Taarak asked for leave, and the boss asked him to meet him at his house. When Taarak and Anjali went to the boss’s house, the boss expressed his happiness at Taarak’s deal working in favour of the company. He granted him a leave, and vacation to stay at his bungalow. Soon, Taarak asked his boss whether he could take the residents of his society along. The boss agreed. When Taarak shared this news with all in the society, everyone was excited. They started discussing the travel plans, packed their bags and discussed the games to be played. Bhide had an eerie experience when he met a lady dressed in white on the road.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment saw over the last week, a major drama with Adit getting angry at Mangal for being harsh on Sudesh. However, when Sudesh started showing signs of awareness, Adit understood Mangal. Kusum and Mangal started to recollect incidents of the past for Sudesh to remember. During one such move, Sudesh called out for Mangal. Later, Mangal tried to recreate another incident where she was about to slip and fall, which prompted Sudesh to get up and talk. The family was happy with Sudesh showing good signs of recovery. Saumya felt all the more tense seeing the situation at home.

Jhanak, the Star Plus show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures saw over the last week, the generation leap happening with the story jumping 20 years ahead. Nupur was shown living with her daughter Jhanak in the same village. Rishi was deployed as the cop in charge at the village to find Parashar. Rishi locked horns with Jhanak. When Rishi tried to spy in the area, Parashar locked him in a room. Police arrived at Shimulbuni and it was revealed that Rishi was a cop. Rishi helped in hiding Parashar, while Jhanak vowed to become a police officer. Pihu, in the meanwhile, insulted Ishani at every given chance.

