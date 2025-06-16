Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi Confronts Lakshmi, Chooses Not To Trust Her

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining viewers for almost the last four years. The show continues to rule with major twists and turns featuring Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi’s (Aishwarya Khare) love story. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Karishma and Aanchal taunt Rano, creating a critical drama.

In the upcoming episode, Lakshmi returns to the Oberoi mansion after receiving medical treatment. In the intense moment, Rishi and Lakshmi confront each other. Rishi expresses his frustration to Lakshmi, highlighting that in court, Rano and Shalu stated that only Lakshmi had done everything for Rishi and how she had been struggling with him.

Lakshmi shares with him that whatever her family said was because Rishi didn’t trust her. She also reveals she never said Rishi didn’t do anything for her. Upon this, Rishi highlights that he chose not to trust her because she had given him no reason. Rishi looks frustrated, and his cold replies leave Lakshmi heartbroken.

Will Rishi and Lakshmi unite before the show ends?

The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, continues to rule over hearts. The show chronicles the story of Rishi, Lakshmi, and Malishka’s love triangle. Although Rishi and Lakshmi marry, Malishka sets plans in motion to separate them. The show is gearing up for its final episode; let’s see whether Rishi and Lakshmi reunite or not. Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare are the leading actors.