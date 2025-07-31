Rohit Suchanti Praises The True Captain Of The Kyunki 2 Ship, Director Muzammil Desai

Rohit Suchanti returned to screens with a new avatar of Angad in the return of the classic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. However, today the actor penned a short note praising the true leader and the captain of the Kyunki ship, director Muzammil Desai.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rohit shared a photo of the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s director, Muzammil Desai, who looked dashing, posing on the bike. However, in the short note, the actor shared that he is the true leader and the captain of the Kyunki ship.

Rohit wrote, “No one is talking about you, but you’re the real reason behind how the show has actually looked this beautiful. True mentor, True Leader the captain of our KYUKI ship. Thank you for all the teachings sir @muzzudesai. The best”

Rohit Suchanti last appeared in Ekta Kapoor’s hit show Bhagya Lakshmi, where he was paired opposite Aishwarya Khare.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi returns with the second season after 25 years. Producer Ekta Kapoor revived the show to strike nostalgia, and it will be a limited-episode series. The show casts Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma, and others in the key roles. The show’s second season launched on July 29,25