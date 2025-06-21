Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi Becomes Emotional, Taunts Lakshmi For Separating Him From Neelam

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining viewers for almost four years, with its share of major ups and downs. It features the love story of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Rishi taunts Lakshmi and claims that she has spoiled his life, but Lakshmi goes unconscious after hugging him.

In the upcoming episode, Mamta and Malishka indulge in an intense conversation. Mamta shares her story that she was supposed to get married to Radha’s husband, but Radha came in between. Radha’s husband’s mother liked Radha and arranged for her to be married to her son. Malishka resonates with her story, but she vows to get Rishi back in her life forever and also wishes to hurt Lakshmi.

On the other hand, Rishi expresses his feelings while Lakshmi stays unconscious. He tells her because of him, he lost the most important person in his life, his mother, Neelam. He claims that because of Lakshmi, he lost his God.

Will Rishi uncover Malishka’s truth, or will Rishi and Lakshmi be separated forever?

