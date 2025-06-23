Bhagya Lakshmi Fame Aishwarya Khare To Return With Zee TV’s Reality Show Goriyan Chali Gaon

Actress Aishwarya Khare is set to return to screens soon after the conclusion of her show, Bhagya Lakshmi, on Zee TV. The well-known television star will make her comeback with a new reality show on Zee TV, Goriyan Chali Gaon. Aishwarya won hearts with her performance as Lakshmi in the previous show, which ran for three years and 10 months before going off-air and was produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

According to media reports, Aishwarya is one of the celebrities participating in this show. Her participation in the show will enlighten the surrounding area with her grounded personality and huge fan base. Additionally, fans will get to see a different side of Aishwarya, breaking her image as a traditional Sanskari Bahu.

Goriyan Chali Gaon is a reality show by Banijay Asia in which celebrities and influencers will participate, and they will have to ditch their modern lifestyle and adapt to living a rural one. The show looks interesting, as celebrities will have to cook traditional meals, adopt a rural style, engage in farming, and more. Seeing Aishwarya Khare indulge in all these activities and how she does it will be interesting.

Popular names like Chinki–Minki and Krishna Shroff are already creating buzz, and now Aishwarya joins the list. In addition, more names and details about the show are yet to be revealed. However, the show will be hosted by the audience’s favorite VJ-turned-actor, Rannvijay Singha, who was last seen as the host of Roadies Double Cross.