Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi Taunts Lakshmi, Claims Malishka Loves Him Wholeheartedly

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining viewers with major dramas for the last almost four years. It features the love story of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Lakshmi comes to meet Rishi, who doesn’t look happy with her arrival. Rishi confronts Lakshmi about her family members’ claims in court.

In the upcoming episode, Rishi talks rudely with Lakshmi, leaving her devastated. He tells her that he also saved her several times, but he doesn’t make a fuss about her getting into danger. Questioning her love, Rishi asks what she has done for him.

Rishi claims that Malishka loves him wholeheartedly as she has done everything she can for him. He also asks Lakshmi if there is any reason for him to love her. Rishi taunts Lakshmi and blames her for ruining his life, highlighting that she has left him with no reason to live and has effectively ended his life. Lakshmi listens silently, and her expressions speak up her pain.

Will Rishi and Lakshmi unite before the end of the show?

The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, continues to rule over hearts. The show chronicles the story of Rishi, Lakshmi, and Malishka’s love triangle. Although Rishi and Lakshmi marry, Malishka sets plans in motion to separate them. The show is gearing up for its final episode; let’s see whether Rishi and Lakshmi reunite or not. Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare are the leading actors.