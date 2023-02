Reports suggest that popular singer Sonu Nigam was attacked during a content in Chembur, Mumbai.

A video shows Sonu and his team members during the concert being heckled and pushed by miscreant/s.

This is a developing story and the matter is under investigation. It is reported by media that Sonu after being treated in a hospital has gone to a local police station to register complaint.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com.