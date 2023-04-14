Blackpink Rose, one of the most loved stars in the K-pop world, was recently accused of consumption of drugs. The stir speculated after pictures of Rose and Kang Dong Won went viral on the internet. After the photos went viral online, netizens speculated that the two were indulging in drug consumption. However, there is not any amount of truth to this rumour. Owing to the same, the K-pop girl band’s label has asserted an official statement on their social media that they ought to take legal action against the rumours.

YG Entertainment addressing the rumours on their official social media account, wrote, “We’re pursuing legal action against those who are violating our artists’ rights and privacy. We’re currently monitoring and watching those who create and spread these rumors. We will not be settling and will respond strongly.” as quoted by All Kpop.

About Blackpink

Popular South Korean girl group Blackpink was established by YG Entertainment in 2016. Four people make up the group: Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé. They are renowned for their memorable songs, spectacular dance routines, and impeccable sense of style.

Blackpink made their debut in August 2016 with the release of the single “Square One,” which featured the songs “Whistle” and “Boombayah.” Since then, they have put out several successful pieces, including “How You Like That,” “Playing with Fire,” “As If It’s Your Last,” and “As If It’s Your Last.” They’ve also worked with musicians like Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez.