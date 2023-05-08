ADVERTISEMENT
Casting director and entrepreneur Vaibhav Mishra garners more headlines for his upcoming project “Pyar Na Hoga Dobara.”

Vaibhav Mishra has already created a massive positive buzz as the founder of his one of a kind arts and entertainment company named Celebrity Hub India

08 May,2023 19:20:44
Having the vision of attaining specific goals and aspirations in life is one thing, but having the courage and the guts, the ability to walk on unconventional paths, make bold choices and hustle every day to learn something new and eventually turn those visions into reality is a different game altogether. People who belong to the latter category are those who surrender to their dreams and make sure to give them their all until they make their dreams a reality. We couldn’t help but notice how a young Indian entrepreneur and casting director named Vaibhav Mishra did the same and paved his own path to growth and success in ways more than one.

Vaibhav Mishra is the man behind what people have popularly known as “Celebrity Hub India,” which has risen to the top in the world of arts and entertainment in the past seven years, primarily as the best celebrity management agency. It has grown into a multi-dimensional platform, acing the game in event management, stage designing, sounds and lights, productions, and PR. Talking about the production side of things at his company, the young talent is quite excited about their upcoming project titled “Pyar Na Hoga Dobara,” which the team is planning to release through one of OTT platforms.

Adding more about the project, Vaibhav Mishra says the promising web series will be shot across three cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Kanpur. Also, the fact that his company Celebrity Hub India is known for giving great opportunities to new talents will be reflected through his web series, which will have new and tremendously talented actors and artists.

Vaibhav Mishra has remained a pretty celebrated name in the Indian TV industry thanks to his phenomenal work so far in his career, working with the who’s who of the industry and casting local talents.

Through his upcoming web series, Vaibhav Mishra (https://instagram.com/vaibhav0fficial?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==) is confident of the wave of positive change it will create in the OTT world and with Celebrity Hub India, he has many more plans to put into action for paving the way for success for young talents.

