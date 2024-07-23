Rupesh Sonar addresses ’round the clock shooting’ process on television; talks about related health issues

In Hindi television, the shoot ambience on the sets, the process involved in casting, and the challenges linked to shooting non-stop, have undergone major changes in the last few years. Freelance Casting Director and Artist Manager, Rupesh Sonar visualizes the change in scenario on television and emphasizes the fact that many processes have changed after the pandemic phase.

Being a Casting Director for more than 20 years now, Rupesh throws light on the ‘Self-Test’ that is being carried out today, in order to cast for TV shows.

Says Rupesh, “During Covid, there was a casting pattern adopted which was a Self-test pattern. Actors were asked to shoot their audition stills from their own premises, using natural light and ring lighting. They were cast through these reference auditions. Even now, many production houses have adapted to this style of casting. Only when they like any reference audition, the actor is called for a mock test and locking the cast happens. Before the pandemic, there was nothing called Self-test. This is convenient for actors if they are away from the city. Only when they find any probability of them bagging the role, actors move to the city for a mock test.”

Also, television work has become more or less round the clock, with very little personal time. With shows across GECs airing either six days a week or even seven days, it leaves the prime cast and crew with hardly any private time.

Rupesh addresses this situation saying, “The primary cast, the actors who happen to be the pillars of the show, have no personal time at all. They have no time for the gym, and actors who are married and have kids find it hard to get time for their families. When you have a telecast happening all seven days, there is nothing in the bank to even think of a rest. Actors tend to fall sick, cannot follow proper diet etc. The same problem exists for the entire production crew working day in and day out. I believe that this is a challenge for all to work round the clock to entertain the masses. Health concern is a big issue for all associated with a TV show. Producers and broadcasters need to meet up and find a solution to this problem. It will be easier if everyone related to a TV show gets a needed break/rest in between the shoot schedules.”