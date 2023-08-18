ADVERTISEMENT
Actress Jasmine Avasia calls for 'action' against the unruly acts of Casting Director Abhishek Gupta; Read here

Actress Jasmine Avasia goes all out against Casting Director Abhishek Gupta, who has been engaging one and all in his empathetic stories and later blocking them.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
18 Aug,2023 17:26:14
Actress Jasmine Avasia who was last seen in Colors’ show Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani is livid with noted Casting Director Abhishek Gupta, who has been approaching actors for work, getting friendly with them, and finally seeking their financial help on the basis of a medical emergency at home. After getting the job done, he blocks and does not keep in touch with the celebrity anymore, and this has been a norm that Jasmine has observed. Jasmine recently wrote about the casting person on her Instagram Id for which she has got replies in plenty from the industry fraternity, which gives her a clear indication of Abhishek having taken money (stating the same medical emergency) from many people.

When Jasmine tried getting in touch with Abhishek after giving him the money he needed, he blocked her from all means possible, post which she has been unable to contact him.

This is Jasmine’s Insta story in which she talks at length about him.

We got in touch with Jasmine who expressed her concern stating that many in the industry have suffered at his hands and only after she put up her post, did she get to know of it.

Says Jasmine to IWMBuzz.com, “If only individuals who were subject to his treacherous scams stepped forward first, it would have saved many others fall victim to the web of lies Abhishek Gupta spins for empathy”.

Further, I’d like to add “He uses cock and bull stories for empathy to take advantage of the vulnerabilities of the people he targets. Such people should not only be subject to scrutiny and eventual penalisation but also boycotted from the industry. Actors should exercise caution and be on guard for any such casting director scams. Through the grapevine, I know that there are plenty of imposters around and it calls for a bigger dialogue in the industry for a unified approach to safeguard against. Whether that’s a virtual blacklist or a name and shame hashtag, I don’t know! I just want to make sure no one else is subject to this and I don’t care if I am the first one to initiate it, I’m prepared to take them all on!”

Abhishek is reportedly a Casting Director, and is part of the TV industry.

Srividya Rajesh

