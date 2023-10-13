Exclusive: Jasmine Avasia to enter Zee TV's Meet

Actress Jasmine Avasia who was last seen in Colors show Thoda Sa Badal Thoda Sa Paani, will soon enter the Zee TV show Meet. The show produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions will see a major entry in the show, that of the main negative lead.

Jasmine will play a very important role and will be the new girl in the main protagonist Shlok’s (Syed Raza Ahmed) life. Her entry will bring in a love triangle between Shlok, Sumeet, and the new character.

As per a reliable source, “Jasmine will have a strong character to play with varied shades.”

As we know, the story track is now poised on the pre-wedding rituals of Sumeet and Shlok. The show has Syed Raza Ahmed and Ashi Singh playing the main leads.

We buzzed Jasmine, but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions earlier had Shagun Pandey and Ashi Singh playing the leads. The show later took a generation leap post which Ashi Singh and Syed Raza Ahmed play the lead characters of Sumeet and Shlok respectively.

