Television | News

Exclusive: Jasmine Avasia to enter Zee TV's Meet

Jasmine Avasia will play the important character of the new main negative lead entering the Zee TV show Meet. The show is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
13 Oct,2023 15:35:42
Exclusive: Jasmine Avasia to enter Zee TV's Meet 861009

Actress Jasmine Avasia who was last seen in Colors show Thoda Sa Badal Thoda Sa Paani, will soon enter the Zee TV show Meet. The show produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions will see a major entry in the show, that of the main negative lead.

Jasmine will play a very important role and will be the new girl in the main protagonist Shlok’s (Syed Raza Ahmed) life. Her entry will bring in a love triangle between Shlok, Sumeet, and the new character.

As per a reliable source, “Jasmine will have a strong character to play with varied shades.”

As we know, the story track is now poised on the pre-wedding rituals of Sumeet and Shlok. The show has Syed Raza Ahmed and Ashi Singh playing the main leads.

We buzzed Jasmine, but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions earlier had Shagun Pandey and Ashi Singh playing the leads. The show later took a generation leap post which Ashi Singh and Syed Raza Ahmed play the lead characters of Sumeet and Shlok respectively.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: Chandan Roy Sanyal bags series 36 Days

Exclusive: Sharib Hashmi to feature in Applause Entertainment and BBC series 36 Days

Exclusive: Faisal Rashid bags Applause Entertainment series 36 Days 

 

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

Bhagya Lakshmi update: Malishka to KILL newlywed Lakshmi and Rishi 860994
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Malishka to KILL newlywed Lakshmi and Rishi
Romiit Raaj talks about his character Bobby in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si being unique and memorable 860962
Romiit Raaj talks about his character Bobby in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si being unique and memorable
Keh Doon Tumhein is different because of its simplicity and location: Swati Tarar 860956
Keh Doon Tumhein is different because of its simplicity and location: Swati Tarar
Meet serial: Shagun spoils Sumeet and Shlok’s haldi ceremony 860807
Meet serial: Shagun spoils Sumeet and Shlok’s haldi ceremony
Kumkum Bhagya update: Prachi insists Akshay to withdraws complaint, Ranbir gets bail    860779
Kumkum Bhagya update: Prachi insists Akshay to withdraw complaint, Ranbir gets bail   
Moong Dal Ka Halwa and Dahi Vada are my signature dishes: Priyamvada Singh of Katha Ankahee fame 860748
Moong Dal Ka Halwa and Dahi Vada are my signature dishes: Priyamvada Singh of Katha Ankahee fame

Latest Stories

Glam on go! Aisha & Neha Sharma’s weekend makeover [Photos] 860976
Glam on go! Aisha & Neha Sharma’s weekend makeover [Photos]
Junooniyatt update: Jordan tries to kill Jahaan by suffocating him in a bathtub 861013
Junooniyatt update: Jordan tries to kill Jahaan by suffocating him in a bathtub
Elle Beauty Awards: Shanaya Kapoor shines in sequin Michael Kors outfit, Ananya Panday goes divine in black gown 860973
Elle Beauty Awards: Shanaya Kapoor shines in sequin Michael Kors outfit, Ananya Panday goes divine in black gown
'Bolo Na' - the mesmerising love song from Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail - Out Now 860989
‘Bolo Na’ – the mesmerising love song from Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail – Out Now
Tiger Shroff called his Ganapath co-star Kriti Sanon 'My national award heroine' as she appreciated the recently released Jai Ganesha song 860985
Tiger Shroff called his Ganapath co-star Kriti Sanon ‘My national award heroine’ as she appreciated the recently released Jai Ganesha song
Mission Raniganj triumphing ahead of all! Producers submitted the film to the Oscars! 860979
Mission Raniganj triumphing ahead of all! Producers submitted the film to the Oscars!
Read Latest News