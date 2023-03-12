Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal of BLACKPINK, one of the most well-known pop sensations in Thailand and K-Pop. Blackpink member Lisa is not only a well-known K-pop idol but also a model of designer clothing. Fans have been surprised by Lisa of Blackpink’s dazzling talent and charisma. But her admiration extends beyond just that.

Lisa has made a reputation for herself in the fashion industry thanks to her impeccable sense of style and upscale taste. No matter how elegant or casual the clothes, Lisa can make them seem beautiful! You should examine her jewelry collection if you want to look good at a party.

As Bulgari’s brand ambassador for the past two years, Lisa showed up completely adorned in the company’s fashionable jewelry. She wore a Bulgari Serpenti watch on her left wrist, along with a set of earrings, and a ring made of emeralds.

With a beautiful Roman palace as her backdrop, Lisa can be seen moving in a stylish black jumpsuit. The pop star then joked with the camera while displaying items from the Divas’ Dream collection while dressed in jewelry from the brand.

South Korean singer Lisa made a statement with her floor-length white satin gown that had corset embellishments. She adorned her figure-hugging outfit with a Bulgari Serpenti necklace made of gold, diamonds, and rubies. She surely exudes a supernatural atmosphere with her angelic beauty and the stunning gown she wore to the BVLGARI Aurora award presentation.

For her picture shoot with Vogue Hong Kong, Lisa wore this BVLGARI B.ZERO1 Bracelet. You can wear this to a birthday party to maintain a basic, respectable appearance.

When pictures of Lisa wearing the BVLGARI Ruby and Diamond necklace surfaced, everyone was astounded. The traditional piece of jewelry is stunning and features both red rubies and diamonds. Anyone can wear this with a saree to any occasion or reception.